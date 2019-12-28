Good Newwz box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan film makes Rs 17.56 on opening day

Akshay Kumar's slice-of-life comedy Good Newwz, has garnered good numbers on its opening day at the box office. Also starring, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, the film has garnered Rs 17.56 crore on its first day. The film was showcased across 3100 screens in India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the comedy. He said that the footfall began increasing from the evening shows and the coming weekend is expected to bring in bigger numbers for this film. Good Newwz, Adarsh added, made good numbers in the multiplexes.

Check out the box office performance of Good Newwz

A true blue comedy of errors, Good Newwz deals with the confusion that ensues after Akshay and Diljeet's sperms get exchanged in an IVF clinic.

After having worked in films like Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, and Tashan, Kumar and Khan feature together onscreen after almost a decade. Good Newwzz is also Dosanjh's first film with Dharma Productions.

Earlier this year, Kumar opened about his experience of reuniting with Kareena on the big screen, and working with Diljit for the first time. “Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun, but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing, and I think it will show brilliantly on screen," as quoted by NDTV.

Directed by Raj Mehta, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, the film hit the theatres on 27 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 28, 2019 13:25:41 IST