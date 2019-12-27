Good Newwz audience review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan film is the perfect weekend watch

(Every Friday, Firstpost will be running an audience review of the big release of the week, in an attempt to answer the most fundamental question: should you watch this film or not?)

What is the movie about?

The last Friday of 2019 is here and Bollywood presents another star studded film. Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan who are back on the big screen after a gap of 10 long years. Punjab's superstar Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani get paired for the first time in this family entertainer. Produced by Karan and Hiroo Johar, Good Newwz is a light hearted comedy flick directed by debutant Raj Mehta who deals with a fresh subject that Bollywood had not ventured into earlier.

Varun (Akshay Kumar) and Deepti Batra (Kareena Kapoor Khan) are a couple with a posh lifestyle and accomplished carriers. After repeatedly failing to conceive a child, their family members suggest they visit a fertility clinic and take professional advice. Here enter Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra, famous doctors (The Joshis) who have helped thousand of couples start a family through IVF.

Just when things are about to work in Varun and Deepti's favour, a comedy of error unfolds and that is when Honey (Diljit Dosanjh) and Monica Batra (Kiara Advani) enter the film. How they end up dealing with this situation of sperms getting exchanged is what the entire movie is about.

What works?

To be very honest, this is the first time I liked Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoors pairing. Their on screen energy as a couple is just spot on. Major props to Akshay for consistently being on top of the game when it comes to maintaining his funny side. Kareena gets into the skin of her character and does a really good job.

I have to genuinely praise Diljit Dosanjh for his role. People familiar with his Punjabi movies know how good he is when it comes to comedy. And now Bollywood lovers will get to witness it as well. Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar were right when they said that Diljit's role would be the perfect treat for the audience. His loud and obnoxious yet naive character in the movie was amazing. Kiara Advani completely matched steps to his madness. It was really nice to see a different side of hers for the first time since she had nothing much to do in Kabir Singh.

The fact that Bollywood is ready to put their money and time behind such topics is commendable.

What doesn't work?

Nothing really. There aren't unwanted songs or jokes. Nothing seems forced or for the sake of making the audience laugh.

Final Verdict:

2019 gave us some really amazing movies. The biggest of them didn't work with the audiences. It was different scripts and first time directors that did the magic. And same is the case with Good Newwz. It's the perfect weekend watch and promises to make the end of 2019 a happy one for movie goers.

Updated Date: Dec 27, 2019 15:43:01 IST