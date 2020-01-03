Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan's comedy, makes Rs 127.90 cr in opening week

After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, Good Newwz has added another Rs 10.80 crore on the seventh day of its release on Thursday. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, has made a significant Rs 127.90 crore in its opening week.

Good Newwz has been performing exceeding well in metros and multiplexes in tier-2 cities ever since its release. With small-budget films Bhangra Paa Le, Shimla Mirch, and Sab Kushal Mangal releasing this week, despite being a holdover film, Good Newwz has the potential to trend uncontested at the theatres, as per trade analysts.

Check out the latest box office figures of Good Newwz here

Good Newwz follows two couples with the same last names, who are looking to have babies via in-vitro fertilisation. The story deals with the confusion that ensues after Kumar and Dosanjh's sperm is accidentally exchanged. The comedy has been jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kumar’s Cape of Good Hope Films.

Good Newwz marks the onscreen reunion of Khan and Kapoor after almost a decade. The two have previously worked together in films like Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, and Tashan. For Dosanjh, this film is his first Dharma project.

Earlier this year, Kumar opened up on his experience of reuniting with Khan, and working with Diljit for the first time. “Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun, but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing, and I think it will show brilliantly on screen," he said, as quoted by NDTV.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film hit theatres on 27 December, 2019.

Updated Date: Jan 03, 2020 12:25:02 IST