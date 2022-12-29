Good news for Potterheads! Harry Potter reboot on cards: Reports

Whether Robert Pattinson’s The Batman or Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, history holds the testament that Hollywood has never shied away when it comes to remakes and reboots. And now it appears the next franchise to fall prey to this ubiquitous practice is Harry Potter. Well, as Albus Dumbledore said, “It does not do to dwell on dreams,” it clearly hasn’t stopped the Potterheads across the globe from praying for a movie reboot. The wizarding world that came to life with the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s novels, featuring Daniel Radcliff in the titular character, came to an end in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, and since then the world has been demanding a future for the same. Now, Potterheads seems to be up for a treat as according to the latest media reports, the studio is planning to take the Harry Potter universe ahead with a series based on the character.

Yes, you read that right. But that is not all. This new update comes with its equal share of sad news. While there are multiple speculations about a Harry Potter reboot on the cards for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the main man reportedly said that he is not interested in coming back now. According to a recent Koimoi report, there might be a possibility of a Harry Potter reboot but with Daniel Radcliffe. This piece of inside scoop came from entertainment analyst and scooper WDW Pro, who took it to the Twitter account to reveal about the alleged reboot plans. Not only he revealed that Warner Bros Discovery wants to reboot the Harry Potter franchise, but also unveiled that it would include recasting as well.

The tweet read, “Exclusive Leak: WBD is reportedly looking to reboot the Harry Potter film franchise, including recasting, in the next 3-5 years. We will release some details of how I became aware of this information, presented by a source, on the Valliant Renegade channel tomorrow morning.”

Exclusive Leak: 🔥 WBD is reportedly looking to reboot the Harry Potter film franchise, including recasting, in the next 3-5 years. We will release some details of how I became aware of this information, presented by a source, on the @ValliantRenegad channel tomorrow morning. — wdwpro (@wdwpro1) December 23, 2022



Now, according to the details shared by the Valliant Renegade YouTube channel, WBD’s plans for the Harry Potter Universe is otherwise called The Wizard Division. Reportedly, the makers have plans to not just make it bigger but also to continue the mainline series rather than branching it out more. It must be noted that the Cursed Child adaptation has been the most prominent rumour for years now. However, it is still stuck in production hell. While none of that came to reality, the latest report says that this one might come.

