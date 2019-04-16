Golmaal Junior: Rohit Shetty's comedy franchise, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, gets animated version

Golmaal, Rohit Shetty's comedy series, will soon have an animated version called Golmaal Junior. The show, produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Animation, is scheduled to release in May on Sonic channel.

Golmaal Junior will include Gopal (Ajay Devgn), Laxman 1 (Shreyas Talpade) Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Laxman 2 (Kunal Khemmu) and Madhav (Arshad Warsi). According to a press release, "the show will revolve around the two prank gangs of Gopal and Madhav indulging into fun, chaos and drama."

This is not the first time Shetty has ventured into television shows for children. Prior to this, Little Singham, inspired by the Bollywood film Singham (starring Devgn), was released on Discovery Kids channel.

The Golmaal franchise, which has four installments, first released in 2006. The film revolved around the adventures of four friends originally portrayed by Devgn, Kapoor, Warsi and Sharman Joshi. Rimi Sen played the female lead. This was followed by a sequel Golmaal Returns with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Golmaal 3. In 2017, Golmaal Again, which also had Parineeti Chopra and Tabu as part of the cast, was released in 2017 and was one of the highest grossing films of the year. A fifth part is also reportedly in the pipeline.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 19:17:04 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.