Golmaal Five: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's next instalment of comedy franchise to reportedly release on Diwali 2021

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will reunite for Golmaal Five, another instalment in the popular comedy franchise. The duo have not shared any details regarding the upcoming project. Now, according to a Pinkvilla report, the film will reportedly release around Diwali 2021.

The release of big-budget family entertainers during the festival season has become a norm.

Shetty and Devgn first collaborated on Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, also starring, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal. The film hit cinemas on 14 July, 2006. Following the success of the original, Shetty expanded it into a franchise with films like Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra have also been part of the franchise.

Golmaal Five will be helmed by Shetty. It is the 11th project on which he will collaborate with Devgn. The comedy will be produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.

"Rohit and I have discussed and are committed to doing our next installment of Golmaal. The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, it also happens to be one of my favourites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, it's fun unlimited," Devgn had previously told Indo-Asian News Service.

Shetty's franchise has also got an animated show called Golmaal Junior. The show released in May on Sonic Channel. Prior to this, Little Singham, inspired by Shetty's film Singham (starring Devgn), was released on Discovery Kids channel.

Shetty previously directed Ranveer Singh in Simmba, and is now working on the post-production of his next cop comedy Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar will be seen as the fierce and flamboyant lead, alongside Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, Devgn will be seen next in the historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 14:56:58 IST