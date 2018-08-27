Golmaal director Rohit Shetty donates Rs 21 lakh towards relief work in flood-hit Kerala

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has donated Rs 21 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund in flood-hit Kerala.

The popular director behind the Golmaal franchise, Dilwale and Chennai Express, joined other Bollywood and Indian film industry celebrities in offering monetary support towards flood relief efforts.

Kerala faced its deadliest deluge in close to a century, with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate. It has battered the scenic state, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities severely hit. The floods have claimed 265 lives since 8 August and have displaced over 8.69 lakh people from their homes.

The death toll would have been much higher but for the timely help provided by the military, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The calamity would have been greater if the armed forces had not worked hand in hand with the Kerala government, Vijayan said at a formal farewell function held here on Sunday in honour of Central forces which played a key role in rescue and relief operations.

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut among others have all contributed towards Kerala flood relief.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 16:45 PM