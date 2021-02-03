Golden Globes to be held bicoastally for first time as award ceremony adapts to pandemic

Tina Fey will host from New York’s Rainbow Room, while Amy Poehler will be at the Golden Globes’ usual home, the Beverly Hilton

The 78th Golden Globes will for the first time be held bicoastally, with Tina Fey live in New York and Amy Poehler in Beverly Hills, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday, as the annual Hollywood ceremony adapts to the pandemic.

Fey and Poehler, who previously hosted the Globes together, had previously been set to emcee again. This time, though, they will do so from across the country from one another. Fey will host from New York’s Rainbow Room, while Poehler will be at the Globes’ usual home, the Beverly Hilton. It’s expected that nominees will be appear from locations around the world.

On Wednesday morning, Globes nominations will be announced. The telecast, on NBC, has already been postponed about two months due to the pandemic and the Academy Awards’ delayed timetable. The Globes are scheduled to take place 28 February.

Veteran actress Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B DeMille Award during the ceremony on 28 February, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced last Tuesday. A member of one of America’s most distinguished acting families, Fonda has captivated and inspired fans along with critics in such films as Klute and Coming Home.

In a statement, HFPA President Ali Sar applauded the Golden Globe winner’s decorated career and her “unrelenting activism.”

“Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition,” Sar said of Fonda. “While her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained.”

The DeMille Award is given annually to an “individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment."

