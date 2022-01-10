Entertainment

Golden Globes 2022 winners list: Succession, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story

Golden Globes 2022: With no stars, host or red carpet, this year's ceremony looked much different than usual.

Golden Globes was once Hollywood’s most prestigious award show, but it is now a glorified Twitter thread. In case you planned to watch 2022’s Golden Globes – it would have been a disappointment. Following a controversy and COVID-19, the 79th annual ceremony on Sunday night were not televised or livestreamed.

Here’s why…

There was no red carpet, host, A-list presenters or even a single celebrity in sight. Winners have been announced on social media throughout the evening. Wondering why? Well, Hollywood's top studios, actors and directors (NBC dropped Golden Globes 2022, too!) boycotted the award ceremony, standing in solidarity against Hollywood Foreign Press Association's alleged practices in corruption and racism.

Check out the complete winners list from Golden Globes 2022 below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog *WINNER*

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story *WINNER*

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6 - Finland, Russia, Germany
Drive My Car - Japan *WINNER*
The Hand of God - Italy
A Hero - France, Iran
Parallel Mothers - Spain

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto *WINNER*
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog *WINNER*
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve - Dune

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Will Smith - King Richard *WINNER*
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart - Spencer *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom! *WINNER*
Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos - In the Heights

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Marion Cotillard - Annette
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up
Emma Stone - Cruella
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story *WINNER*

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan - Belfast
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog *WINNER*

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story *WINNER*
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession *WINNER*

Best Television Series – Musical/Comedy

The Great
Hacks *WINNER*
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung Jae - Squid Game
Billy Porter - Pose
Jeremy Strong - Succession *WINNER*
Omar Sy - Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose *WINNER*

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso *WINNER*

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical/Comedy

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Elle Fanning - The Great
Issa Rae - Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany - WandaVision
Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick *WINNER*
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
O Yeong Su - Squid Game *WINNER*

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Jennifer Coolidge - White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Andie MacDowell - Maid
Sarah Snook - Succession *WINNER*
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast *WINNER*
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
Encanto - Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
Dune - Hans Zimmer *WINNER*

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Be Alive from King Richard - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy from Belfast - Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect - Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell *WINNER*

Congratulations to the winners!

