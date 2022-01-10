Golden Globes 2022: With no stars, host or red carpet, this year's ceremony looked much different than usual.

Golden Globes was once Hollywood’s most prestigious award show, but it is now a glorified Twitter thread. In case you planned to watch 2022’s Golden Globes – it would have been a disappointment. Following a controversy and COVID-19, the 79th annual ceremony on Sunday night were not televised or livestreamed.

Here’s why…

There was no red carpet, host, A-list presenters or even a single celebrity in sight. Winners have been announced on social media throughout the evening. Wondering why? Well, Hollywood's top studios, actors and directors (NBC dropped Golden Globes 2022, too!) boycotted the award ceremony, standing in solidarity against Hollywood Foreign Press Association's alleged practices in corruption and racism.

Check out the complete winners list from Golden Globes 2022 below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog *WINNER*

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story *WINNER*

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6 - Finland, Russia, Germany

Drive My Car - Japan *WINNER*

The Hand of God - Italy

A Hero - France, Iran

Parallel Mothers - Spain

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto *WINNER*

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog *WINNER*

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve - Dune

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Will Smith - King Richard *WINNER*

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart - Spencer *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage - Cyrano

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom! *WINNER*

Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos - In the Heights

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Marion Cotillard - Annette

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up

Emma Stone - Cruella

Rachel Zegler - West Side Story *WINNER*

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan - Belfast

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog *WINNER*

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story *WINNER*

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession *WINNER*

Best Television Series – Musical/Comedy

The Great

Hacks *WINNER*

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung Jae - Squid Game

Billy Porter - Pose

Jeremy Strong - Succession *WINNER*

Omar Sy - Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose *WINNER*

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso *WINNER*

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical/Comedy

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks *WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick *WINNER*

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown *WINNER*

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

O Yeong Su - Squid Game *WINNER*

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Jennifer Coolidge - White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Andie MacDowell - Maid

Sarah Snook - Succession *WINNER*

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast *WINNER*

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay - Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

Encanto - Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias

Dune - Hans Zimmer *WINNER*

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Be Alive from King Richard - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy from Belfast - Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect - Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell *WINNER*

Congratulations to the winners!