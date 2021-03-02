Golden Globes 2021: Three Black actors bag awards in film categories first time since 2007
Daniel Kaluuya, Chadwick Boseman, and Andra Day won awards in their respective categories
As the list of Golden Globe winners for 2021 was released, it was interesting to see that it included three Black actors' names in film categories ever since 2007. The much-anticipated winners' list, amid the raging controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) lack of diversity issue, brought the significance forth. As per a Variety report, despite the three Black actor wins and four Black winners overall, the television front did not display any diversity.
The first two winners from the night were Daniel Kaluuya who won best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah and John Boyega, who bagged the best supporting TV actor for Small Axe. This win, in fact, made Boyega the only person of colour to win a Globe among the small screen categories.
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe for lead actor in a drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Andra Day picked it up for lead actress for her work in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
Chloé Zhao's win for Nomadland also made her the first Asian woman and the second woman in 78 years to win the award for best director, the report adds.
The Golden Globes attracted a fair share of criticism when the HFPA nominated no Black journalist in their 87-member jury.
Further, this year's ceremony received backlash for not including any of this year’s Black-led Oscar contenders, such as Da 5 Bloods, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and One Night in Miami, in nominations for the group’s best picture award, despite being Oscar frontrunners.
