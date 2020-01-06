You are here:

Golden Globes 2020 LIVE updates: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins Best Actress in TV series for Fleabag; Parasite bags Best Foreign Film award

FP Staff

Jan 06, 2020

Golden Globes 2020 LIVE updates: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins Best Actress in TV series for Fleabag; Parasite bags Best Foreign Film award

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Best Television series, Drama goes to Sucession

    Other nominees:

    Big Little Lies

    The Crown

    Killing Eve

    The Morning Show

  • Awards ceremony to begin at 6:30 am IST

    However, Comedy Central, Colors Infinity and Vh1 — who will stream the awards show for Indian audiences — will only begin the telecast by 7:30 am. The Golden Globes twitter account will be pushing out live updates in the meanwhile. 

  • The nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2020 

    Best Director – Motion Picture

    Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

    Sam Mendes – 1917

    Todd Phillips – Joker

    Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

    Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Best Motion Picture – Drama

    1917

    The Irishman

    Joker

    Marriage Story

    The Two Popes

    Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

    Dolemite Is My Name

    Jojo Rabbit

    Knives Out

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Rocketman

    Best Motion Picture – Animated

    Frozen 2

    How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

    The Lion King

    Missing Link

    Toy Story 4

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

    Daniel Craig – Knives Out

    Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

    Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Taron Egerton – Rocketman

    Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

    Best Supporting actor

    Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

    Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes

    Al Pacino — The Irishman

    Joe Pesci — The Irishman

    Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

    Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

    Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

    Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

    Charlize Theron – Bombshell

    Renee Zellweger – Judy

    Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

    Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

    Annette Bening – The Report

    Laura Dern – Marriage Story

    Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

    Margot Robbie – Bombshell

    Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

    Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

    Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

    Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

    Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Steven Zailian – The Irishman

    Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy

    Barry

    Fleabag

    The Kominsky Method

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    The Politician

    Best TV Series – Drama

    Big Little Lies

    The Crown

    Killing Eve

    The Morning Show

    Succession

    Best Actress in a TV Drama

    Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

    Olivia Colman — The Crown

    Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

    Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

    Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

    Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

    Brian Cox – Succession

    Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

    Rami Malek – Mr Robot

    Tobias Menzies – The Crown

    Billy Porter – Pose

    Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

    Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

    Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

    Jared Harris, Chernobyl

    Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

    Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

    Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

    Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

    Kirsten Dunst — On Becoming a God in Central Florida

    Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag

    Best Lead actor in a comedy

    Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

    Bill Hader —  Barry

    Ben Platt— The Politician

    Paul Rudd — Living With Yourself

    Rami Yousef — Rami

    Best Limited Series or Made for Television Movie

    Catch-22

    Chernobyl

    Fosse/Verdon

    The Loudest Voice

    Unbelievable

    Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

    Patricia Arquette — The Act

    Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown

    Toni Collette — Unbelievable

    Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies

    Emily Watson — Chernobyl

    Best Actor in a Limited Series

    Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method

    Kieran Culkin — Succession

    Andrew Scott — Fleabag

    Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl

    Henry Winkler — Barry

    Best Original Song – Motion Picture

    'Beautiful Ghosts' – Cats (Andrew Lloyd Weber, Taylor Swift)

    'I’m Gonna Love Me Again' – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

    'Into the Unknown' – Frozen 2 (Idina Menzel, Aurora)

    'Spirit' – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, Ilya)

    'Stand Up' – Harriet (Joshua Bryant Campbell, Cynthia Erivo)

    Best Original Score – Motion Picture

    Alexander Desplat – Little Women

    Hilder Guðnadóttir – Joker

    Randy Newman – Marriage Story

    Thomas Newman – 1917

    Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

    Best Foreign Language Film

    The Farewell

    Les Miserables

    Pain & Glory

    Parasite

    Portrait of a Lady on Fire

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama - Brian Cox for Succession

    Other nominees:

    Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

    Rami Malek – Mr Robot

    Tobias Menzies – The Crown

    Billy Porter – Pose

  • Ellen DeGeneres - Recipient of the Carol Burnett Award

  • Parasite wins Best Film in Foreign Language 

    Other nominees:

    The Farewell

    Les Miserables

    Pain & Glory

    Portrait of a Lady on Fire

  • Pheobe Waller-Bridge wins Best Actress for Fleabag

    Other nominees:

    Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

    Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

    Kirsten Dunst — On Becoming a God in Central Florida

    Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll

  • Best Television series, Drama goes to Sucession

    Other nominees:

    Big Little Lies

    The Crown

    Killing Eve

    The Morning Show

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role - Stellan Skarsgård for Chernobyl

    Other nominees: 

    Other nominees included Henry Winkler, Andrew Scott, Kieran Culkin and Alan Arkin.

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice

    Other nominees:

    Christopher Abbott, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jared Harris and Sam Rockwell.

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Ramy Youssef for Ramy

    and the first award of the night is here!

  • Awards ceremony to begin at 6:30 am IST

    However, Comedy Central, Colors Infinity and Vh1 — who will stream the awards show for Indian audiences — will only begin the telecast by 7:30 am. The Golden Globes twitter account will be pushing out live updates in the meanwhile. 

  • Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actors Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie on the red carpet

  • Marriage Story leads Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver arrive at the Golden Globes red carpet

Live updates:

South Korean film Parasite wins Best Film in Foreign Language

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins Best Actress for Fleabag

Succession wins Best Television Series, Drama category

Russell Crowe and Ramy Youssef win awards for Best Performance in a leading role for The Loudest Voice and Ramy respectively.

 

***

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Daniel Craig and Octavia Spencer are among the first presenters announced for 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Other presenters will include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close, Will Ferrell, Nick Jonas, Ansel Elgort, Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced.

Golden Globes 2020 LIVE updates: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins Best Actress in TV series for Fleabag; Parasite bags Best Foreign Film award

The Golden Globes trophy. Reuters Image.

Ricky Gervais is set to host the annual awards ceremony.

Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B DeMille Award, while TV host Ellen DeGeneres will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the DeMille Award that focuses on life achievement in television.

Tim Allen, Pierce Brosnan, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Salma Hayek, Harvey Keitel, Rami Malek, Kate McKinnon, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie,Sofia Vergara and Kerry Washington are also presenting.

Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach and featuring Johansson alongside Adam Driver, is leading the Golden Globe nominations with six nods.

Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have five nominations each. Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable are leading the TV nominations. Barry, Big Little Lies and Fleabag have three nods each.

The ceremony will begin in the US on Sunday, 5 January in the US on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 pm PT. In India, Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, and Vh1 India will live telecast the event on 6 January, 7.30 am IST.

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 07:26:23 IST

