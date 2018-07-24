You are here:

Golden Globe Awards to be held on 6 January 2019, nominations will be declared in December

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it has picked a date for next year's Golden Globe Awards. The association said on 23 July that the 76th annual awards ceremony will be held on 6 January in Beverly Hills, California, its usual posh setting.

Nominations for the Golden Globes movie and television categories will be announced 6 December at 5 am PT and 8 am ET with the deadline for submissions set for Tuesday, 31 October, says The Hollywood Reporter.

The Globes, once dismissed by critics for some puzzling movie nominees, increasingly are in step with the Academy Awards. Since 1993, for the past 25 years, the Golden Globes have always aired on NBC. However, in April, the network's renegotiation window closed without any extension on the deal. But according to reports in The New Indian Express, The Golden Globes may be back on NBC for its 2019 edition.

The academy previously announced the Oscars will be held 24 February, 2019. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its members represent 56 countries.

The Golden Globes are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Timetable

Monday, 23 July, 2018: Submission website for 2019 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open

Wednesday, 31 October, 2018: Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms

Wednesday, 21 November, 2018: Deadline for nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Saturday, 1 December, 2018: Final screening date for Motion Pictures

Sunday, 2 December, 2018: Final date for Motion Picture press conferences, at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 2 December, 2018: Deadline for receipt of nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, 6 December, 2018: Announcement of nominations for the 76th Annual Golden Globe® Awards

Monday, 17 December, 2018: Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members

Wednesday, 2 January, 2019: Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 6 January, 2019: Presentation of the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

