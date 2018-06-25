Gold trailer: Akshay Kumar wears his patriotism proudly in this Reema Kagti-directed sports drama

The much-awaited trailer of Reema Kagti's Gold is out and is every bit as promising as was expected, ever since the teasers of the film released. The 2-minute-18-second long trailer is edgy, moving and at the same time infused with a yearning for independence, as the story is set during the British Raj.

The trailer starts with Akshay Kumar's character realising the worth and importance of a free India. Kumar essays the role of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing hockey for an independent nation. And with that, he resolves to make a team that doesn't live under the aegis of British Raj but is an independent team of a free country. He dreams of taking the Hockey team to the Olympics.

With this, begins the journey of Tapan Das and his dreams, which takes 12 years to complete eventually. In his pursuit, he also comes across the equally-spirited Hockey players of the Indian team. Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal look absolutely tailor-made for their parts in the film.

TV actress Mouni Roy plays Akshay's wife in the film. The background score by Sachin-Jigar pumps up the look and feel of Gold's trailer. It exudes the same amount of patriotism and determination as portrayed by characters on screen.

Gold promises not only recreate the Indian hockey team's historic win as a free nation at the 1948 Olympics but also takes a look at another monumental victory — India's emphatic win over Germany in the 1936 Olympics when the country was still under the British rule then.

Director Reema Kagti met the assistant manager of the 1936 Indian Olympic squad who later went on to become the manager of the team, which won India its first Olympic gold as a free nation. "His life has loosely inspired Akshay Kumar’s character who, in a bid to galvanise the players in Berlin, pulls out the flag of the Indian National Congress in the locker room during half-time. The flag was banned in Germany at the time but still inspired respect and all the players saluted it. That incident is a defining moment in the inception of my film," said Reema, as reported by Indo-Asian News Service.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Gold is written and directed by Reema Kagti. The film is slated to release on Independence Day, 15 August 2018.

Watch the trailer here:



Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 11:19 AM