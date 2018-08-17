Gold scores fourth highest opening in 2018; Satyamev Jayate lands at fifth spot after Baaghi 2

After the end of this year's first quarter, Bollywood has some good box office numbers and figures to dwell on. While the year started off slow, with not many movies performing as per expectations, things have considerably improved by this time in August. This week, we saw two big releases — Akshay Kumar's historical sports drama Gold and John Abraham's vigilante action film Satyameva Jayate. And while everyone was expecting the movies to eat into each other's business, the result has been delightfully surprising.

Reema Kagti's Gold managed to collect Rs 25.25 crore on opening day while Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate minted Rs 20.52 crore. With these figures, both the movies have managed to make it to the list of the top five opening day numbers of 2018. Apart from Gold and Satyameva Jayate, Ranbir Kapoor's highly successful Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, Salman Khan's Race 3, and Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 round up the top five opening day numbers.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, these are the top five highest opening day numbers of 2018:

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Sanju ₹ 34.75 cr

2. #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr

3. #Gold ₹ 25.25 cr

4. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

5. #SatyamevaJayate ₹ 20.52 cr

India biz.

Hindi films... Hollywood films not included. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

He also tweeted that it is rare to see two films do almost equally good business after releasing on the same day.

A *5-day extended opening weekend* is a rarity... If #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate manage to cement their status by recording solid numbers over the next few days, an impressive lifetime total will be on the cards... It's a wait and watch situation right now. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2018

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 10:35 AM