Gold: Million Dollar Arm sports coordinator, former India hockey coach roped in to train cast of sports drama

Gold's director Reema Kagti has roped in Aimee McDaniel, the Hollywood sports coordinator who worked on the Oscar-nominated movie Invictus, and Million Dollar Arm, to train the cast.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Aimee said that even though this is her first Indian project, she had been to India for Million Dollar Arm. “I had spent most of my time in New Delhi and Mumbai and got to travel in local trains, visit the Taj Mahal. So, I was familiar with the place, but I’d never choreographed field hockey. After reading the script and a 45-minute skype call with Reema, I could see her passion for the project and agreed to be a part of the film,” she added.

She focused on the characters’ story and choreographed the sequences keeping their strengths in mind; if someone was a good defender they'd be put in a suitable role during the gameplay.

Former Australian field hockey player and coach of Indian men’s national field hockey team (2011-13), Michael Nobbs trained the star cast for six months. The training sessions used to begin at 6 am. “Hockey is a complex game and it takes a lot to be an adequate player, so I spent a lot of time helping them understand the sport, its nuances and postures. Kunal was fantastic and was a keen learner who constantly asked questions. Even the other players gave their hundred per cent,” said Nobbs in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

Both Michael and Aimee praised Akshay Kumar as well as his crew's dedication.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 16:44 PM