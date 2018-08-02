Gold IMAX trailer: Akshay Kumar plays a determined coach struggling to maintain unity within team

After the first Gold trailer created a buzz online, the makers have come out with a new IMAX trailer for the film which has Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy in the lead.

The new trailer depicts the hardships faced by the hockey team in order to play and function within a country still grappling to get independence from the British raj. Set in 1936, the trailer traces the narrative of Tapan Das who coaches the hockey team, dreaming of someday playing for a free India.

The trailer manages to depict the ego clashes within the team especially for the centre-forward position. In a very Chak De-like treatment of tough love, Kumar's Tapan Das counsels his team to play in unity or else forget about winning altogether. "State ko dekho, city ko dekhe, moholla ko dekho, apna apna ahankaar ko dekho, ego ko dekho, hum India ko dekhega," states a purposeful Tapan Das at the end of the trailer.

Kumar manages to blend in with the theme of passionate patriotism with ease. With a slight Bengali accent and white clad dhoti, he seems to be a man on a mission.

The actor even took to his Twitter handle to announce the release of the IMAX trailer.

Gold hits theatres on Independence Day — 15 August 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 17:36 PM