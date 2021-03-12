Godzilla vs. Kong to hit screens in India a week before US release; premiere date set for 24 March

The head of Warner Bros Pictures, India, said the decision to release the film on 24 March instead of its initial release date, on 26 March, was taken after the trailer received 'tremendous response.'

Godzilla vs. Kong will be released in India on Wednesday, 24 March. Directed by Adam Wingard, the sci-fi drama film will hit the screens in the US on Wednesday, 31 March. The Indian release was initially scheduled to happen on Friday, 26 March, however, it has now been preponed.

As reported by ANI, Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director of Warner Bros Pictures, India, said the decision has been taken after considering the fact that the trailer received a ‘tremendous response’. He said that they are releasing the film before its scheduled release so that the Indian fans can watch it the soonest.

With the latest development, Indian viewers will be watching the highly anticipated film one week sooner than the American audiences. Godzilla vs. Kong will be streaming for HBO Max subscribers as well from 31 March apart from having a theatrical release. Subscribers will not have to pay extra to watch the mythical drama on the platform.

Check out the announcement here

HOLLYWOOD BIGGIE TO ARRIVE 2 DAYS EARLIER... #WarnerBros to release #GodzillaVsKong on [Wednesday] 24 March, two days ahead of its initial release date [26 March 2021] in #India... Will release in *cinemas* in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/8UdId0YheC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2021

The film will be available in India in several languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

It is reportedly the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise which started with the 1954 film titled Godzilla. The movie, which is a part of the Legendary Pictures Productions’ MonsterVerse franchise, will be the fourth film in that franchise.

Speaking about the film, director Adam had said the upcoming version will be the most definitive one. Godzilla and King Kong will clash in the film that will bring the two cinematic worlds together.

It stars Big Little Lies famed Alexander Skarsgård and Enola Holmes famed 17-year-old Millie Bobby Brown along with Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. Other actors who will be seen in prominent roles in Godzilla vs. Kong are Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.