Godzilla vs Kong Hindi dubbed version leaked online on first day of release
Along with Tamilrockers, Godzilla vs. Kong has also been leaked on Telegram, movierulz, and other platforms
Godzilla vs. Kong released on Wednesday, 24 March in India and has been targeted by piracy websites. The film is available online on Tamilrockers and other platforms. As per a report in the DNA, the movie leaked on the first day of its release and is available in full HD quality on piracy websites.
Along with Tamilrockers, Godzilla vs. Kong has also been leaked on Telegram, movierulz, and other platforms, the report added.
The Adam Wingard directorial is the fourth film in the legendary MonsterVerse franchise. WION reported that the Hindi dubbed version was leaked on the Internet. The availability of pirated copies is disappointing for the makers as they are already facing losses because several theatres are shut worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The film is currently available in India in four languages namely, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Demian Bichir and Kyle Chandler.
Godzilla vs. Kong was released earlier in India. While in the US, it will have a theatrical and HBO release simultaneously on Wednesday, 25 March. Speaking about the decision, Vice President and Managing Director of Warner Bros Pictures Denzil Dias had said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the ‘tremendous response’ that the trailer received in the country, adding that they are releasing Godzilla vs. Kong early so that fans in India can watch it the soonest.
