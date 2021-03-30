Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard to helm movie adaptation of ThunderCats animated show

Adam Wingard says that he plans to make the ThunderCats movie version a hybrid CGI film with a hyper-real look that somehow bridges the gap between cartoon and CGI.

Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard is all set to direct ThunderCats, a project he has spoken passionately about in the past. Based on the animated series that first ran from 1985-89, the new project has been developed by Rideback’s Dan Lin and Vertigo’s Roy Lee, also the producers on Death Note — another Wingard venture.

Deadline reported that Wingard is expected to rewrite the script with Simon Barrett for what's going to be a blend of CGI and animation. The report further states that the series is about cat-like humanoids, the inhabitants of planet Thundera, who are forced to flee.

Speaking to the publication, Wingard said his obsession with ThunderCats goes back to his time at the school. He was so obsessed with ThunderCats that he decided to be a filmmaker because of it and took the first steps in that direction.

"I didn’t pay attention in school, and made terrible grades. And the reason? I was writing my ThunderCats screenplay through my entire 10th-grade year," he shared.

The Death Note director added that the handwritten screenplay back then was 272-page long and he still has it. Wingard says he would go around talking about it without really realizing that his classmates were only making fun of the budding filmmaker back then.

That was also the moment when Wingard had serious doubts about whether he can really make such a film. He adds that for a kid in Alabama, with no resources and connections to the field of filmmaking, it was nearly impossible for him to helm such a film. However, 20 years later, things have changed and here he is working on his dream project.

Speaking specifically of the script and his vision, Wingard said he wants to create something the audience has never seen before. He added that he is aiming for a hybrid CGI film that has a hyper-real look and somehow bridges the gap between cartoon and CGI.