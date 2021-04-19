Godzilla vs Kong box office collection: Millie Bobby Brown's film earns $390 mn worldwide

Godzilla vs Kong has now become the highest-grossing pandemic release.

Godzilla vs Kong has become the highest-grossing pandemic release, grossing more than $390 million at the box office worldwide.

The movie has earned $7.7 million in its third weekend and hit the $80.5 million mark in North America by 17 April. In territories outside of the US, the film has garnered $309.7 million overall.

The film is getting its biggest business from China where it has grossed $180 million. It continues to perform well across Australia ($19.1 million), Mexico ($17.3 million), and Taiwan markets ($12.1 million), as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Godzilla vs Kong has surpassed the earnings of Christopher Nolan-directed espionage thriller Tenet, which made $365 million worldwide last year.

The fourth instalment in Legendary's MonsterVerse has crossed the earnings of 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters ($386.6 million worldwide). It remains to be seen whether the recently-released film can beat Kong: Skull Island record of minting $566 million globally.

The makers are hoping that after European markets get opened, the film can beat all box-office records.

Godzilla vs Kong has been made on a budget of $160 million and was one of those few Hollywood films which were released in theatres amid the pandemic.

Godzilla Vs King has been directed by Adam Wingard. It stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, and Rebecca Hall.