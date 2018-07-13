Godzilla: King of the Monsters first look — Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown fights beast's atomic breath

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to hit the screens five years after the first film, Godzilla.

Director Michael Dougherty told Entertainment Weekly regarding how the world has reacted to Godzilla and Rodan, “The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting... but there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

The title suggests that there are other beasts apart from the mutated dinosaur; the three-headed King Ghidorah, the giant insect Mothra, and another flying monster, Rodan who, in the original Japanese movies, could create hurricane-force winds. Dougherty continues to describe Rodan’s character as a sidekick but more powerful than the king, Godzilla.

Godzilla sequel will also expand on the monster’s atomic breath. The director, without spilling too many beans, unveiled that it strikes at a "very key moment."

The list of human characters includes Dr Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga), a scientist working for the beast-hunting organization Monarch, and her daughter Madison, who is portrayed by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The pair is kidnapped by what Dougherty describes as “a mysterious organisation, with their own plans for the creatures.”

A presentation of Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Pictures, it is set to arrive in theaters on 31 May, 2019.

