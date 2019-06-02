You are here:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters box office collection — Michael Dougherty's film earns $48.2 mn globally

Warner Bros' Godzilla: King of the Monsters seems to be dominating the box office numbers with an estimated debut of $48 million from its North American collections. As per a report in Variety, the film collected $19.6 million on Friday.

Helmed by Michael Dougherty, 2014’s Godzilla follow up features Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler and Bradley Whitford.

It marks the 35th film and the third in Legendary’s Dark Universe franchise. Godzilla: King of the Monsters presently holds a 40 percent rating on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and a B+ rating on CinemaScore.

The report adds that the film has been released across 75 markets overseas which has approximately garnered a total of $31.4 million on Friday, bringing the global total to $48.2 million. The leading few countries (in terms of box office figures) are — China with $18 million, Japan with $2.2 million, Mexico with $1.2 million and India with $543,000. China's Saturday collections anticipate another $30 million.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters released across theatres on 31 May.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 14:13:05 IST

