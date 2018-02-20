You are here:

God, Sex and Truth row: Ram Gopal Varma to file cases against Telugu news channel, BJP’s Tummalapalli Padma

FP Staff

Feb 20, 2018 19:20:24 IST

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has recently found himself in the midst of controversy over his film God, Sex and Truth with adult entertainment star Mia Malkova, has announced that he is filing multiple cases against Telugu news channel TV9 for airing "distorted facts" and "spreading malicious and derogatory perceptions".

Poster of Ram Gopal Varma's God, Sex and Truth.

The director took to his Twitter profile to share the news via a series of tweets.

Varma also stated that he will be "filing a case on BJP’s Tummalapalli Padma" because of the way that she was talking about him in a news debate aired on one of the Telugu news channels. Padma abused the director on air as she talked about the God, Sex and Truth controversy.

God, Sex and Truth was released online last month. In most recent developments, women's rights activist have planned a hunger strike protesting against Varma's film. Activists from Progressive Organisation of Women (POW), AIDWA and Mahila Samakhya have sought the arrest of the filmmaker over his short film God, Sex and Truth.

The organisations alleged that RGV insulted the modesty of women by promoting pornography. He was also booked under sections 506 and 509 of Indian Penal Code for his alleged derogatory remarks about women's rights activist P Mani. In a debate on the Telugu news channel, TV9, Varma had said of Mani, “I'll leave God, Sex and Truth, leave Mia Malkova and make the film with her. To me, she’s more lovely than Mia Malkova. I find her face to be more lovely than that of Mia Malkova.”

After landing himself in the middle of a controversy, Varma swiftly denied directing or producing the film at all, according to recent reports. 

