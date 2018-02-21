God, Sex and Truth row: Ram Gopal Varma files plagiarism complaint against scriptwriter Jaya Kumar

The Cyber Crime police of Hyderabad recently questioned scriptwriter P Jaya Kumar with with regards to the complaint that was lodged against him by God, Sex and Truth (GST) director Ram Gopal Varma, according to a Times of India report.

The complaint was filed by Varma's representative Sravan. The complaint alleged that Kumar has stolen parts of God, Sex and Truth's script. The police have not registered an official case against Kumar as of yet, however both Kumar and Varma have been questioned in the matter.

This development came one day after Devi, an activist, lodged a complaint against Varma's online short film God, Sex and Truth, which stars adult entertainment star Mia Malkova. The movie released online on 26 January, and the trailer of the short film was launched on 16 January.

Previously, Kumar had accused the makers of God, Sex and Truth for plagiarising his script.

The Mia Malkova starrer has been surrounded by controversy ever since it was announced, with several people protesting against Varma and the film.

Women’s rights groups in Visakhapatnam threatened to go on a three-day hunger strike in protest against Varma on Monday. The Hindu reported that activists from Progressive Organisation of Women (POW), AIDWA and Mahila Samakhya had sought the arrest of the filmmaker over the short film. Recently, Varma announced that he was filing multiple cases against Telugu news channel TV9 for airing "distorted facts" and "spreading malicious and derogatory perceptions" as well as filing a case against BJP's Tummalapalli Padma because of the way that she was talking about him in a news debate aired on one of the Telugu news channels.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 12:28:54 IST