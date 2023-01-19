Priyanka Chopra Jonas Makes Us Proud Once Again As She Becomes The Only Indian Actor To Rule The Covers Of Over 40 International Magazines & Latest Is The Cover Of British Vogue.

The caption read- “Introducing @BritishVogue’s mesmerising February 2023 cover star: @PriyankaChopra. From Bollywood to Hollywood, the actor, producer and entrepreneur has always fought to make her mark. Yet nothing could have prepared her for her journey to motherhood, finds @ByJenWang.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Ever since the global icon Priyanka Chopra has set foot in Hollywood, the actress has always made her fellow Indians & India proud in different ways. Fast forward to today, Priyanka is the only actor in Indian cinema who has ruled the cover of over 40 international magazines & the count goes strong. The latest addition to this is the British Vogue cover. We can’t take our eyes off how stunning she looks.

The cross-continental queen also made headlines as she hosted an exclusive screening of the Oscar hopeful S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR for her fellow academy members in Los Angeles. The film also grabbed the award for the Best Original Song & our Desi girl with pride, honor & wide smile has shared it with her global audience.

The actress who’s an inspiration to millions across all age groups & gender also made headlines for kickstarting her 2023 by meeting her fans, clicking lots of selfies & even having quick candid conversations at a recent beauty collaboration.

