Glee actor Naya Rivera missing after boat trip with four-year-old son; search operation underway

Actor Naya Rivera who gained popularity for the show Glee is missing after her four-year-old son was found along in a boat on a lake in Southern California.

According BBC, Ventura County Sherrif's office has said that the 33-year-old actor rented the boat on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Piru, north-west of Los Angeles.

A boat and helicopter search operation was undertaken, but suspended by nighttime. In a social media post, they added that the search would continue once again at dawn on Thursday.

TMZ states that her son told the police Rivera had jumped in the water and did not come back.

Here is the update from the Sherrif's office

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit@fillmoresheriff@Cal_OESpic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera’s son is from a marriage with actor Ryan Dorsey. The couple finalised their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

She called her young son “my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him” in her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry.

The actress was engaged to rapper Big Sean in 2013, but their relationship ended a year later. The pair met on Twitter and collaborated musically, with the rapper appearing on Rivera’s debut single 'Sorry.'

Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy Glee that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. She appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself inf 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

