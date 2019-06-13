Gladiator 2 set two decades after original, will focus on Lucilla's son Lucius, confirm producers

Gladiator 2, the follow up to the 2000 blockbuster, is very much on the cards and will pick up the story two decades later, the producers said.

The sequel was first announced in 2018 but producers Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald have assured fans that the action movie is gearing up for the production with Peter Craig of The Town and 12 Strong fame, attached as a writer.

"We're working with Ridley [Scott]. That's one we wouldn't touch unless we felt in a way to do it was legitimate. We're working with an amazing writer as well - Peter Craig."

"It picks up the story 30 years later... 25 years later," Parkes told HeyUGuys.

Initial reports mentioned that the sequel would focus on Lucius, the son of Connie Nelson's Lucilla from the original film. Lucius is the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus, the Roman leader killed by Russell Crowe's Maximus. Lucius considers Maximus an inspirational figure.

Gladiator was a box office sensation at the time of its release and earned over USD 400 million worldwide.

It was nominated for 11 Oscars, bagging the awards for Best Picture and Best Actor (Crowe).

