Girish Karnad passes away: Satish Shah credits playwright for his, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri's acting careers

Girish Karnad's death brought a sense of shock among the theatre and film fraternity on Monday as the veteran succumbed to a prolonged illness at his Bengaluru residence. Known for creating thought-provoking narratives through his plays, Karnad has been credited for being one of India's leading theatre veterans who brought Indian theatre to a global audience. Karnad also served as the director of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) from 1974 to 1975.

On his demise, actor Satish Shah wrote a heartwarming message about Karnad, thanking the late actor for his entire acting career. Shah also mentioned Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri in his short list of actors. Known as the pioneers of parallel cinema, Naseeruddin and Om managed to create alternate thinking amidst a cinematic world largely dominated by good looking, commercial actors, or as Satish put it — "conventional chocolate faces."

Check out Satish Shah's tweet:

#RIPGIRISHKARNAD the one responsible for choosing guys like Naseer Om Puri n likes of me in FTII acting course (1974)in the days of conventional chocolate faces. Owe him our careers. — satish shah (@sats45) June 10, 2019

Shah thanked Karnad for choosing him and his colleagues, allowing them to then train under one of India's best faculties in cinema at the FTII in Pune.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 17:07:03 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.