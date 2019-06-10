Girish Karnad passes away: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Arvind Kejriwal among others pay tribute to noted actor

With his sudden demise on Monday morning, renowned actor and playwright Girish Karnad has left a rich legacy of art behind him.

Having suffered a prolonged period of illness at his residence at Bengaluru for the past few months, Karnad succumbed to his illness at 81 years. The news of his demise came as a shock to many, who expressed the sense of loss over social media.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the news, stating that Karnad's artistic contributions will henceforth be missed thoroughly by an entire nation.

Sad news coming in the morning about the passing away of veteran noted actor and playwright Girish Karnad. Girish ji's views and artistic contribution will be missed by the country. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 10, 2019

Tamil actor Siddharth also expressed his condolences.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan confessed that Karnad's works had both awed and inspired him.

Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2019

May you rest in peace Girish Karnad sir. Your talent humour and sharp intellect will be missed — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) June 10, 2019

Sad news, indeed. Girish Karnad passes away. Was such a privilege to have interacted with him. An original thinker. Passionate and committed. A true intellectual. RIP — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) June 10, 2019

Actress Neena Kulkarni acknowledged Karnad's contribution to the Marathi theatre and cinescape.

RIP #GirishKarnad🙏🏼. Intellectual, charismatic and humble. Will never forget how you stood by your word and gave the marathi language rights of #naagamandal to us. #weddingalbum. Your contribution to theatre stands tall and regal. — Neena Kulkarni (@neenakulkarni) June 10, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad - a great writer and a very important public voice. Thoughts are with @rkarnad and his family. https://t.co/V5xugupeNl — Amitav Ghosh (@GhoshAmitav) June 10, 2019

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha described in details how Karnad blended cultures of the North and South within his Indian works. "He (Karnad) embodied the richness and depth of Indian civilization more nobly and less self-consciously than anyone else I knew," wrote Guha.

Playwright, actor, institution-builder and patriot, Girish Karnad was a colossus. It was a privilege to have known him, a far greater privilege to have seen his plays and read his work. I wrote this tribute to him on his 80th birthday:https://t.co/uCY8gi0KGe — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 10, 2019

In his plays, Girish Karnad beautifully and seamlessly blended North and South, the folk and the classical, the demotic and the scholarly. In his life, he embodied the richness and depth of Indian civilization more nobly and less self-consciously than anyone else I knew. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 10, 2019

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his deepest condolences.

The passing away of veteran actor and theatre personality Sh. #GirishKarnad is a very sad news. My heartfelt condolences to his family members​. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 10, 2019

