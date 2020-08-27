Gigi Hadid shares first pictures from pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram
The news of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik expecting a child together first surfaced in April, and was later confirmed by the former's mother during an interview.
Gigi Hadid has shared a series of new portraits, one of which is captioned "Growing an angel."All the images highlight the mother-to-be holding her baby bump.
According to a report in Vogue, the images were shot by photographer duo Luigi and Iango, while Gigi was styled by Gabriella Karefa Johnson and make-up artist Erin Parsons.
In another post that Gigi shared, she sported a short dress with a lot of frills.
Here are the posts
The image had Tommy Hilfiger writing in the comment section, "Wow Gigi! Congratulations!!" Marc Jacobs too commented, "Beauitiful," on the shot.
Her creative collaborators too wrote heartfelt notes for the soon-to-be mum. Parsons wrote, "I’m really gonna try to not get all mushy here,” adding, “But I cherish this moment and [I’m] honoured to be a part of it with you. So thrilled to see you become a beautiful momma [sic].”
Luigi and Iango too commented on one of the pictures, “Great moment of pure emotion, love. You are already an amazing mother. Cherish all this unique and magic time. Love you.”
According to an earlier report, the news of Gigi Hadid and musician-boyfriend Zayn Malik expecting a child together first surfaced in April. It was Gigi's mother who had confirmed the news in an interview stating that she was surprised that their secret was leaked to the press but she was happy.
