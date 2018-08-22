You are here:

Gigi Hadid celebrates Eid with Zayn Malik; Dil Se completes 20 years: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

The Sky is Pink team celebrate Nick-Priyanka engagement on set

The team of The Sky is Pink threw a little party to mark Priyanka Chopra's engagement with singer Nick Jonas on 18 August. A video of the cake cutting was shared online, complete with cake toppers that looked like the celebrities.

Gigi Hadid spends Eid with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid spent Eid-al-Adha at her boyfriend Zayn Malik's home. The couple has been dating since 2015, with a minor break-up in March 2018. The model shared a photograph of Malik posing with his sister Waliyah in traditional garb, on her Instagram story.

Mani Ratnam's Dil Se completes 20 years since its release



On 21 August, Mani Ratnam's drama Dil Se headlined by Shah Rukh Khan completed 20 years since its release. The cast of the film Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta as well as Malaika Arora, who featured in the song 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' shared memories to mark this occasion.

Shraddha Kapoor makes an appearance on Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane

Shraddha Kapoor appeared as a guest on Madhuri Dixit judged dance reality show Dance Deewane to promote her upcoming horror comedy film Stree. Also starring Rajkummar Rao, Stree will release in cinemas on 31 August.

Kangana Ranaut watches Gold

Dressed in a skirt and casual shirt, Kangana Ranaut was at a local movie theatre in Mumbai to watch Akshay Kumar's sports drama Gold, reports Times Now. The actress' upcoming projects include Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Mental Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 15:28 PM