Ghoul trailer: Military interrogation takes a paranormal turn in Netflix's first Indian horror series

After Sacred Games, Netflix is releasing Ghoul, a horror web series from the makers of Insidious, Get Out and Udta Punjab.

The trailer of the series was released online on Tuesday and stars Radhika Apte as Nida Rahman, a high achieving officer who is assigned to extract a confession from a criminal named Ali Saeed Ali. She is also shown to have turned in her own father for engaging in anti-government activities. Things take a darker turn when the criminal turns the table on all his interrogators, exposing their most shameful secrets.

This series will mark Apte's third project with Netflix, after anthology film Lust Stories and Sacred Games with Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Ghoul will be a three-past series, which will release on the streaming giant on 24 August across 190 countries.

It also stars Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul, and Mahesh Balraj as the possessed prisoner. NDTV reports that Ratnabali Bhattacharjee (of Sold) and casting associate Mallhar Goenka (Titli) are also part of the supporting cast.

Written by Patrick Graham, the series has been co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikaramaditya Motwane's Phantom Films, along with Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions and Ivanhoe Pictures.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 13:07 PM