Ghoul teaser trailer: Netflix's upcoming original sees an angry Radhika Apte in scary new clip

Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer of its upcoming Indian original horror series Ghoul.

The teaser trailer, titled What is Ghoul, sees Radhika Apte angrily ask a cleric what the truth is and what's inside the locked cell. The cleric, an old man, replies that the man locked inside the cell, Ali Saeed, is not a human being but a ghoul. The screen then goes black after which we see eerie shadows and glimpses of scary, demon-like figures. The cleric then explains how anyone can summon a ghoul by making a symbol with their blood and agreeing to sell their soul.

Ghoul is a chilling series about a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation centre and turns the tables on his interrogators, exposing their most deplorable secrets, bearing the potential to disgrace the facility.

Based on Arabic folklore, Ghoul is set at a covert detention center at which military officials question and often torture suspected terrorists. Nida (Rathika Apte), a newly minted interrogator who turned on her own father as an anti-government activist, arrives at the center to discover that some of these terrorists are not of this world. She must fight for not just the truth behind the military's hyper-nationalist goals, but for her survival in the face of demons, both human and not.

It also stars Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul, and Mahesh Balraj as the possessed prisoner. NDTV reports that Ratnabali Bhattacharjee (of Sold) and casting associate Mallhar Goenka (Titli) are also part of the supporting cast.

Written by Patrick Graham, the series has been co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikaramaditya Motwane's Phantom Films, along with Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions and Ivanhoe Pictures.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 15:25 PM