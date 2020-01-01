You are here:

Ghost Stories twitter reaction: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap's Netflix anthology gets mixed response

FP Staff

Jan 01, 2020 17:03:00 IST

After delivering the popular Netlix anthology Lust Stories, The quartet Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap, have released a new horror anthology - Ghost Stories.

Banerjee's short has Gulshan Devaiah in the lead, Kashyap keeps it spooky with a Shobhita Dhupliwal, Akhtar has Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Verma, Surekha Sikri for her story whereas Johar has cast Avinash Tiwari, Mrunal Thakur, Kush Kapila and Jyoti Subhash.

Released on the occasion of New Years Eve, Ghost Stories has drawn quite mixed reactions from the viewers. While Twitterati has collectively praised Akhtar and Banerjee's shorts, a few viewers have slammed Kashyap's story stating that is extremely 'creepy.'

Updated Date: Jan 01, 2020 17:03:00 IST

