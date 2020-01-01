Ghost Stories twitter reaction: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap's Netflix anthology gets mixed response

After delivering the popular Netlix anthology Lust Stories, The quartet Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap, have released a new horror anthology - Ghost Stories.

Banerjee's short has Gulshan Devaiah in the lead, Kashyap keeps it spooky with a Shobhita Dhupliwal, Akhtar has Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Verma, Surekha Sikri for her story whereas Johar has cast Avinash Tiwari, Mrunal Thakur, Kush Kapila and Jyoti Subhash.

Released on the occasion of New Years Eve, Ghost Stories has drawn quite mixed reactions from the viewers. While Twitterati has collectively praised Akhtar and Banerjee's shorts, a few viewers have slammed Kashyap's story stating that is extremely 'creepy.'

Check out all the reactions here

#GhostStories is a refreshing departure from the stereotypical mainstream horror genre, giving us stories that might not be shocking as per horror standards but manage to surprise in a big way. Blown away by Dibakar Banerjee's segment and closely followed by A Kashyap's story. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) January 1, 2020

Watched half of #GhostStories - the first two. I like Jahnvi Kapoor. She is lovely & expressive. Will watch the others in a bit. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) January 1, 2020

#GhostStories - The core plot is fascinating but too much self-indulgence and the intention to be unique spoiled the fun. Personal favorites: The first episode directed by Zoya Akthar ft. #JhanviKapoor and the third one directed by Dibakar Banerjee. — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 1, 2020

Dibakar Banerjee does Bong Jong-Ho! A Zombie-like social-commentary gives enough chills, and also metaphorically enunciates the prey of urbanization. Wah. @NetflixIndia #GhostStories. pic.twitter.com/Rdo3kUQOZf — Chaitanya (@illusionistChai) January 1, 2020

Watched the 1st episode of #GhostStories on Netflix. The only thought that came to mind pic.twitter.com/oP3k0r42C0 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 1, 2020

This is probably the eeriest/creepiest scene ever in the history of Indian Cinema. #GhostStories pic.twitter.com/ZJ4KwU8TJD — Chaitanya (@illusionistChai) January 1, 2020

As expected #GhostStories was shit; it's always Dibaker making something good out of this recurring series of anthologies that no one asked for, since 2013. The story is same here, too.

When these makers can't even make original shorts, it's too high to expect from their features — stanCHER (@ExMachina1196) January 1, 2020

Saw #GhostStories and this horror anthology isn’t scary & scream-inducing. The horror element was missing. It losses the grip so early. Only Dibakar’s story has a spark. Other stories don’t engage with the weak screenplay. Ghost Stories couldn’t impress me. It’s an average piece. pic.twitter.com/xwfOvWENbW — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) December 31, 2019

1) Zoya’s one is scary at first but then kinda predictable. Jahanvi was good actually. She has good screen presence. 2) Anurag’s one, I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS please someone answer them. Not scary but VERY CREEPY probably the creepiest thing I’ve ever watched. #GhostStories — ‘ (@zehnaseeb_) December 31, 2019

Updated Date: Jan 01, 2020 17:03:00 IST