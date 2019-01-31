Ghajinikanth actress Sayyeshaa Saigal to reportedly marry Tamil actor Arya on 10 March in Hyderabad

Actress Sayyeshaa Saigal, who made her Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn's Shivaay, is all set to marry Tamil actor Arya in March. The 38-year-old actor will reportedly marry the 21-year-old actress on 10 March.

Times Now reports that the wedding will take place in Hyderabad. The two actors who have been friends for quite some time met on the sets on Ghajinikanth, and then began dating.

Last year, Arya came into limelight when he participated in a matchmaking reality television show Enga Veetu Mapillai in order to find for himself a life partner. However, things did not go as planned and the actor refused to marry any of the finalists.

Sayyeshaa is the grandniece of veteran legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Her mother Shaneen Banu, who generally accompanied Sayyesha on the sets of Kaappaan, was seen extending hospitality towards Arya , as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

On the professional front, Arya's upcoming projects include Santhana Devan, 3 Dev and Magamuni. Sayeesha, on the other hand, was seen in the movie Junga apart from Ghajinikanth last year. The will be both seen in Suriya’s upcoming film Kaappaan.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 13:37:22 IST