Kriti Sanon, one of India’s top leading actresses has a lineup that any actress would dream of, with a wide range of projects, all varying from each other. With multiple massive projects in her kitty, Kriti is constantly hopping from a set to the other. Currently, the actress is busy with the dub for her next, Adipurush.

Taking to her social media, Kriti shared the images from her dubbing studio where one can see the script of Adipurush kept along with a pen, headphones and a glass of warm water.

Kriti wrote on it “Get Set Dub” along with the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ music of the film from the teaser playing on it.

Kriti Sanon has been impressing audiences with her performances ever since her debut, 8 years ago and is now busy winning hearts and accolades for her spectacular performance in Mimi. She just won 2 prestigious awards for Best Actress for her role too.

With Adipurush dub on, Kriti is also set to be seen in massive projects like Bhediya, Ganapath, Shehzada and Anurag Kashyap’s unannounced next.

Talking about the magnum opus, also starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Sanon recently said, “I consider myself fortunate because very few actors get a chance to be a part of such a film, to play a part like this. I got it quite early in my life. I remember the last day of my shoot; I was very emotional because I didn’t want to leave the part. It’s been a dream experience. I just hope I don’t disappoint you all. I hope you like me.”

The film is all set to release on January 12, 2023.

