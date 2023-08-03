Vijay Deverakonda has a charm that set hearts aflutter across the country every time he comes on screen and the beautiful Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the millennial girl who takes your breath away in every frame. This amazing pair come together in the heartfelt romance story Kushi, and their chemistry is one of the chronicles. ‘Kushi’ has already mesmerized the audience with its songs, and the visuals of Vijay and Samantha are nothing less than enchanting. The music of Kushi has reached chartbuster status with the previously released songs, ‘Tu Meri Roja’, ‘Aradhya’, and the title song from the film that has fondly declared the arrival of the season of love.

Kushi is a beautiful relatable love story that depicts the life of two young hearts dealing with the beauty, romance, and then the trials and tribulations that come with love in the real world.

Vijay Deverakonda has always been the image of the boy next door who has made it on his own and has the honesty and charm that makes him endearing enough to introduce him to your mother. He himself comes from a simple family and has carved his own fan base across the country. Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the other hand has risen as a phoenix to stardom with the magical combination of beauty and talent and has been the symbol of the new age woman who is strong, yet hard working and humble and owns her success on her own shoulders.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled release in cinemas on September 1