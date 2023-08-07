Get ready to relish a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha's Kushi with its grand trailer launch on the 9th August
The makers of Kushi took to their social media and shared a romantic poster while announcing the trailer release date is 9th August
The anticipation for the trailer of ‘Kushi‘ has constantly been on the rise ever since the release of its soulful melodies. Having treated the audience with glimpses of the stunning chemistry of the most desirable couples Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now the makers are all set to get the audience fully drenched in the color of love with the trailer on 9th of August on a grand launch all set to held in Hyderabad.
The makers of ‘Kushi‘ took to their social media and shared a romantic poster while announcing the trailer release date is 9th August. As the poster captured the most desirable pair Vijay and Samantha exuding sheer love, the caption further reads –
“Bringing a glimpse from a world full of love to give you tons of Kushi ❤️#KushiTrailer on AUGUST 9th 💥💥
In cinemas on SEP 1st ❤️🔥
@TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @saregamasouth”
As the trailer has been eagerly awaited by the audience, the makers are going to make it even more special with a grand trailer launch. All set to held in Hyderabad, the grand trailer launch event will see the presence of the cast along with the team of the film.
Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled release in cinemas on September 1st.
