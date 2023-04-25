In just 3 days, fans will meet her, the one who is the meaning of life for KD. She is the queen who converts her king’s pain into power. She is Machhlakshmi. Dhruva Sarja’s Pan-India film ‘KD – The Devil’ is raising the excitement among fans. Any guesses on who she might be? Well, the audience will know it on 28th April at 10:05 am.

A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, KD – The Devil also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sanjay Dutt, and V Ravichandran.

KVN Productions presents KD-The Devil directed by Prem. The Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

