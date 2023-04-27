Raftaar is amongst those coveted contemporary music talents whose abilities as a composer, lyricist and vocalist have always created path-breaking tracks, chartbusting streams and views, regaling fans worldwide. This time Sony Music has released a one-of-a-kind single “Phone Mila Ke” composed, written and sung by Raftaar. He’s joined on the vocals by AKASA who syncs up perfectly with her enchanting voice. The new age combo of this foot-tapping composition beautifully blends with an old world charm to generate a sound which after just one listen stays on the lips.

To match the flavour of the sound is a larger-than-life music video shot on a spectacular scale featuring the striking actress Aroosa Khan, who earlier debuted in a cameo song with Akshay Kumar in “Bachchan Pandey”. From Bollywood to Salsa, she matches her steps with the gifted dancer, Raftaar. Aroosa puts her best foot forward having rehearsed for months and the result speaks for itself.

“Phone Mila Ke” will find a massive audience that will connect with it as today, that’s where all the break-ups and make-ups take place. To top it all rapping sensation Raftaar’s flow, along with his catchy lyrics & trending tunes will vibe with millions of his fans like never before.

Talking about the song Raftaar Singer-Composer-Lyricist shares, “The roots of this musical piece Phone Mila ke are folk based. I have attempted at reviving the beautiful Jooti Kasuri with a modern twist.”

Aroosa Khan shares her experience, “Phone Mila ke is a dream song and a dream-come-true for me to have got this awesome opportunity to co-star with the multi-talented Raftaar. I am sure viewers and listeners are going to lap it up. Looking forward to their love.”

On the release, AKASA said, “It’s always awesome working with Raftaar who’s easily my most favourite artiste as well as human. The best part about this song is the fact that he’s singing in it, apart from killing it as per usual with the lyrics and composition. I got to put out all my nautanki and hope the audiences have as much fun listening and grooving to it! Vaibhav Pani has killed it with the beats and of course Aroosa looks beautiful as the bride-chilla.”

The music video has some of the topmost talent who have collaborated on the visuals making it a one-of-a-kind audio-visual experience.