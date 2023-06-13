Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the exclusive digital premiere of the gripping American action-thriller Kandahar, starting June 16. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh’s, the film features an ensemble cast including Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, and Abdullah Alnaji in pivotal roles. Produced by Thunder Road Pictures, G-BASE, Capstone Studios and MBC Studios, Kandahar will be available in English, along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Kandahar is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Written by Mitchell LaFortune, Kandahar follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into a hostile territory in Afghanistan. When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down. Ali Fazal plays the role of Kahil in the movie who goes up against Tom Harris in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The movie draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer.

“At Prime Video we are constantly looking for ways to delight our customers. Today, I am happy to announce that Hollywood action-thriller Kandahar will premiere exclusively on Prime Video India, this June 16. In addition to the original English version, the film will be available for Indian consumers to watch in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu”, said Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing at Prime Video, India.“The film adds to our great selection of English entertainment for local consumers. Gerald’s great performance and Ali, who has garnered much-love for his role in Mirzapur, give Indian audiences even more reason to watch this action-packed film.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Prime Video to launch Kandahar exclusively for Indian audiences, on their service. Kandahar has been an incredible labour of love,” shared Capstone Studios’ Christian Mercuri. “The gripping narrative and brilliant cinematography is sure to captivate the Indian audience, taking them on an unforgettable cinematic journey that will keep them on the edge of their seats.”

“Kandahar releasing on Prime Video in India is a homecoming of sorts for me,” shared Actor Ali Fazal. “Shooting Kandahar with Gerard Butler and the entire team in a different landscape was a truly gratifying experience for me as an actor. With power-packed action and an adrenaline-filled ride, I cannot wait for viewers to watch this thrilling entertainer on Prime Video.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.