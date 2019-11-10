Gerald Butler's Fallen franchise is getting more sequels, spin-offs and possibly a TV show, says producer

Gerald Butler's secret service agent Mike Banning isn't retiring anytime soon. According to Deadline, franchise's producers are planning to add more features, and even local-language TV spin-offs, following the success of Angel Has Fallen.

Fallen producer Alan Siegel added that his company is considering selling the Fallen franchise IP to international television for spin-offs that could star local actors, and in turn those actors could appear in the upcoming features. Sigel says, "If we do it in India, the star of that could come into Angel Has Fallen 4. It could be a symbiotic relationship."

Siegel further stressed that the streaming platforms will be the focal point of a possible spin-off series, though it is unclear when work will begin on any of these new projects.

The franchise stars Butler as secret agent Mike Banning and Morgan Freeman as President Alam Trumbull. In the last film, Angel Has Fallen, Nick Kolte and Lance Reddick joined the franchise as well. Aaron Eckhart who began as an integral part of the films, departed from the franchise after the second film titled London Has Fallen.

In the last film, Mike is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. Hence, desperate to uncover the truth, "Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger," read the official synopsis on YouTube. Butler, who is also the film's executive producer had told Entertainment Weekly in April that Angel Has Fallen will be "a much deeper, darker journey."

The Fallen franchise has earned around 500 million dollars at the international box office, reports News18.

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2019 12:06:15 IST