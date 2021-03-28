George RR Martin signs overall deal with HBO to develop new content
George RR Martin, who is currently developing multiple Game of Thrones prequels with HBO, has entered a long-term deal with the network.
Celebrated author George RR Martin has inked a massive overall deal with premium cable TV network HBO.
The 72-year-old writer will develop content for HBO and HBO Max under the pact, announced Friday, which is said to be in the mid-eight figures, reported Deadline.
Martin is best known for the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was adapted on the small screen with HBO’s smash hit and critically-acclaimed series "Game of Thrones".
The show, one of the most popular and influential series of all time, ended its eight-season run in 2019.
Martin is currently developing multiple Game of Thrones prequels with HBO, which has officially ordered on series -- House of Dragon.
Outside of the GoT universe, the four-time Emmy winner is also developing the series Who Fears Death, which is an adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s award-winning 2011 novel, and Roadmarks for HBO.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
UK court to consider Johnny Depp's appeal to overturn 'wife-beater' libel case ruling
A UK court will hear #JohnnyDepp's application to review the libel case against the publishers of The Sun tabloid newspaper.
Academy Awards 2021: Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania hails first-ever 'historic' Oscar nomination
Kaouther Ben Hania's film The Man Who Sold His Skin was nominated in the Best International Feature category.
Sandra Bullock's Bird Box gets Spanish spin-off movie; Carriers, Self/less writer-director duo roped in for Netflix project
The untiled Bird Box spin-off movie will start production by the end of this year in Spain.