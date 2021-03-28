George RR Martin signs overall deal with HBO to develop new content

George RR Martin, who is currently developing multiple Game of Thrones prequels with HBO, has entered a long-term deal with the network.

Celebrated author George RR Martin has inked a massive overall deal with premium cable TV network HBO.

The 72-year-old writer will develop content for HBO and HBO Max under the pact, announced Friday, which is said to be in the mid-eight figures, reported Deadline.

Martin is best known for the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was adapted on the small screen with HBO’s smash hit and critically-acclaimed series "Game of Thrones".

The show, one of the most popular and influential series of all time, ended its eight-season run in 2019.

Martin is currently developing multiple Game of Thrones prequels with HBO, which has officially ordered on series -- House of Dragon.

Outside of the GoT universe, the four-time Emmy winner is also developing the series Who Fears Death, which is an adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s award-winning 2011 novel, and Roadmarks for HBO.