George Miller's upcoming Mad Max film to be a Furiosa prequel, will not feature Charlize Theron, confirms director

Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller has confirmed that his standalone on Furiosa will be a prequel to the 2015 hit.

There were rumours that the director was meeting young actors such as Anya Taylor-Joy to take over the part of Furiosa, which was terrifically portrayed by Charlize Theron in the previous film.

Miller told The New York Times that he considered de-aging Theron for a while but abandoned the idea later.

"For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet. Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman,' I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe," the Australian director said.

Miller is planning to film the Furiosa movie after he finishes production on his next film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

The director developed the script for Furiosa while making the Fury Road to help Theron get into character.

According to the paper, Miller "sought to answer questions about what the character's life was like in the idyllic Green Place,' why she was plucked from the group of woman warriors known as the Vuvalini, and how she became the hardened warrior we meet by the time Fury Road' begins.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 16:25:22 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.