George Floyd death: John Cusack claims he was attacked by police as he was documenting protest Chicago

Actor John Cusack has claimed that officers of the Chicago Police charged at him with batons as he was recording a video of a burning car amid the protests and riots in the city in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Floyd, a black man, died last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

The Serendipity star, who has been using social media to document the protests that have sparked across the US after Floyd's death, shared a hazy video on Twitter in which he claimed officers yelled at him to leave the area where he had been filming.

"Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike," Cusack captioned the clip.

Though the video didn't clearly show the action, Cusack alleged that the police can be heard striking his bicycle with batons.

"Alright, alright," the actor is heard replying.

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm herea the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

In another tweet, Cusack said he had also been "hit by pepper spray" during the protests.

Pepper spray - is out - no tear gas that I’ve seen personally out here @studentactivism: Reporter teargassed while holding his press pass up, Chicago. https://t.co/xuWwEq258O” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Prior to the incident, the actor posted a number of videos showing protesters smashing windows, buildings set on fire and looting stores across downtown Chicago with heavy police deployment in the city.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 15:04:31 IST

