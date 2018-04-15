George Clooney replaced by Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler in upcoming web-series adaptation of Catch-22

Kyle Chandler will be joining the cast of Hulu's upcoming web-series Catch-22. Chandler will portray the character of Col. Cathcart, a role originally set to be played by George Clooney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

George Clooney is co-directing and executive producing the series, and has decided to take on a smaller role to focus on his behind the camera responsibilities. Clooney will now be seen playing the role of Scheisskopf, a training commander at Yossarian’s cadet school.

This will be Chandler's second major role in a streaming series. The actor has earlier starred in the Netflix drama Bloodline. He also recently appeared in the comedy film Game Night. Chandler is perhaps best known for playing football coach Eric Taylor in NBC’s series adaptation of Friday Night Lights. Chandler's other recent roles include Academy Award nominated movies such as Manchester by the Sea, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Argo.

Catch-22 is based on Joseph Heller's 1961 satirical novel of the same name about an Air Force pilot’s eccentric struggles set against the backdrop of World War II. Apart from Clooney and Chandler, the web-series adaptation of the novel will star It Comes At Night‘s Christopher Abbott and House‘s Hugh Laurie.

