You are here:

George Clooney released from hospital after motorcycle crash during filming of Catch-22 mini-series in Italy

FP Staff

Jul,10 2018 17:01:43 IST

Hollywood star George Clooney was taken to the hospital in Sardinia and released after being involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle, hospital officials said. The John Paul II hospital in Olbia said Clooney was released on Tuesday. Local media that had gathered at the hospital said Clooney is believed to have left through a side exit. The American is on location in Sardinia to film a new mini-series Catch-22.

FILE - In this Thursday, June 7, 2018 file photo, George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring himself at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia it was reported on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Local daily La Nuova Sardegna says Clooney's injuries aren't serious, but that he was taken to the John Paul II hospital emergency room. Police said they have no information, and the hospital didn't respond to requests for comment. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

File image of George Clooney. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Local daily La Nuova Sardegna said the 57-year-old Clooney had been headed to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car. Private Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

The Ocean's Eleven actor hurt his leg when a Mercedes car allegedly turned without giving right of way and collided with his scooter, AGI said. Clooney, 57, was reportedly thrown from his two-wheeler onto the windscreen of the vehicle. The car driver called an ambulance which took Clooney to hospital, AGI added.

AGI said part of the road was closed following the incident. Police told AFP they were unable to comment while operations related to the crash were still underway.

AGI also reported that Clooney was discharged from hospital later in the morning and advised to rest for a few days.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 17:01 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Catch-22 #George Clooney #Hollywood #NowStreaming

also see

George Clooney, Kirsten Dunst team up for YouTube dark comedy, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

George Clooney, Kirsten Dunst team up for YouTube dark comedy, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead unveil first look posters for upcoming seasons, hinting at major changes

The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead unveil first look posters for upcoming seasons, hinting at major changes

Michael Moore's anti-Trump documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 to release in September ahead of mid-term elections

Michael Moore's anti-Trump documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 to release in September ahead of mid-term elections