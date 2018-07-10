George Clooney released from hospital after motorcycle crash during filming of Catch-22 mini-series in Italy

Hollywood star George Clooney was taken to the hospital in Sardinia and released after being involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle, hospital officials said. The John Paul II hospital in Olbia said Clooney was released on Tuesday. Local media that had gathered at the hospital said Clooney is believed to have left through a side exit. The American is on location in Sardinia to film a new mini-series Catch-22.

Local daily La Nuova Sardegna said the 57-year-old Clooney had been headed to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car. Private Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

The Ocean's Eleven actor hurt his leg when a Mercedes car allegedly turned without giving right of way and collided with his scooter, AGI said. Clooney, 57, was reportedly thrown from his two-wheeler onto the windscreen of the vehicle. The car driver called an ambulance which took Clooney to hospital, AGI added.

AGI said part of the road was closed following the incident. Police told AFP they were unable to comment while operations related to the crash were still underway.

AGI also reported that Clooney was discharged from hospital later in the morning and advised to rest for a few days.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 17:01 PM