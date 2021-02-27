George Clooney, Julia Roberts to reunite for Universal Pictures' Ticket To Paradise

Ticket To Paradise, directed by Ol Parker, will go on floors later this year

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will team up once again for Universal Pictures' romantic comedy now. Ticket To Paradise, directed by Ol Parker, will go on floors later this year, Deadline reported on Thursday.

Parker, who previously helmed Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, has written the script for Clooney-Roberts' next with Daniel Pipski. Clooney and Roberts, who worked together in Ocean's Eleven two decades ago, will play a divorced couple. The duo travels to Bali to stop their daughter from committing the same mistake that they thought they did 25 years ago, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce the film alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov will produce alongside Roberts and her Red Om Films’ teammates Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill, say multiple reports. For Universal Pictures, Erik Baiers, Senior Executive Vice President of Production, and Lexi Barta, Director of Development, will oversee the project.

The two academy award winners last appeared together in the Jodie Foster-directed crime thriller Money Monster. The film received mixed reviews but did reasonably well in terms of collections.

In 2020, Clooney appeared in science fiction, The Midnight Sky in which he played a scientist. Based on Lily Brooks-Dalton's 2016 novel, Good Morning, Midnight, the film was also directed by Clooney himself.

Roberts, on the other hand, recently did Homecoming with Amazon Prime. She will next headline Gaslit, an anthology series based on the award-winning podcast Slow Burn, alongside Sean Penn.

According to news agency PTI, Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate and focuses on "the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal" under the Richard Nixon presidency. Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell, to be played by Penn.