George Clooney, Brad Pitt to reunite for Apple Studios' upcoming film; Jon Watts to direct
The yet-untitled movie will be produced by George Clooney and Brad Pitt through their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.
Filmmaker Jon Watts' upcoming movie, fronted by Hollywood stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt, has landed at Apple Studios.
Watts, the director behind actor Tom Holland's three Spider-Man movies as well as indie hits like Cop Car and Clown, will write, direct and produce the thriller film.
The project hit the market last week with major Hollywood studios like Sony, Lionsgate, Annapurna, MGM, Universal, Warner Bros, Apple, Netflix and Amazon vying for it.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney and Pitt will star as two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job.
The two actors previously shared screen space for films such as Steven Soderbergh's Ocean trilogy and Burn After Reading, which was directed by Ethan and Joel Coen.
The untitled movie will be produced by Clooney and Pitt through their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.
Clooney most recently directed Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan-starrer The Tender Bar for Amazon. The film is set to open on 17 December in the US.
Pitt, who won an Oscar for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will next star in Bullet Train and filmmaker Damian Chazelle's Babylon.
also read
Watch: Ryan Reynolds says 'Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood' in new Free Guy promo
In the video, Ryan Reynolds draws parallels between Free Guy and the tropes of Hindi films, with a classic hero-heroine-villain arc replete with action and music.
British royal family to join Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux at premiere of No Time To Die in London
Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing in the James Bond franchise hits big screens after its release was repeatedly postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anthony Mackie to lead Sony TV's Twisted Metal series adaptation
Anthony Mackie will also executive produce the project based on the video game