Georgann Johnson, best known for role in Oscar-winning Midnight Cowboy, passes away aged 91

Film and television actress Georgann Johnson, best known for acting in the Oscar-winning 1969 movie Midnight Cowboy and the long running show Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman passed away on 4 June in Los Angeles aged 91, as reported by Variety.

A character actress, who has acted in more than 115 movies and TV series, her notable credits in cinema included Short Cut to Hell and Shoot the Moon apart from the cult movie Midnight Cowboy with Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman. Her six-decade long career included remarkable Broadway roles in comedies like Reclining Figure, Drink to Me Only and Critics Choice. She is best known today for her role as Elizabeth Quinn, on the popular TV show Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and appearances in shows like Three’s Company and Seinfeld.

She married her first husband actor Stanley Prager in 1956, and survived a McKarthy era blacklist along with him. She went on to have recurring television roles in Dr. Kildare, The Doctors and The Fugitive in the '60s, and Wiseguy, Our Family Honor in the '70s. The actress relocated to Los Angeles after her first husband’s death in 1972 and remarried the LA judge Jack Tanner before he died in 2008. She is survived by her four daughters Carol Prager, Annie Prager. Sally Seymour and Molly Boyll, and her three grandchildren, as reported by Daily Mail.

News of death elicited condolence messages from fans on Twitter.

Rest well in the peace of your afterlife, Georgann Johnson. I always loved seeing you on Dr. Quinn. Tomorrow I will have a marathon in your honor. pic.twitter.com/ocbx6Gp6aw — Jessica Jewett Jones (@JJ9828) June 15, 2018

RIP Georgann Johnson. Her long, interesting career including playing Jane Seymour's mom on 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,' starring in the only film James Cagney directed and appearing in 'Midnight Cowboy.' https://t.co/7DdIA4A4Gn — Mike Barnes (@MikeBarnes4) June 14, 2018

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 13:01 PM